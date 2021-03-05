Teen bites paramedic in face in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10391156" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Six adults and two children were injured in the crash at 50th Street and 2nd Avenue around 8:40 a.m.

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A paramedic was seriously injured and needed four stitches after she was bitten by a teenager she was treating in Brooklyn.The 28-year-old paramedic was treating the girl in front of a house on Haring Street in Sheepshead Bay on Friday afternoon. EMS had responded to the location for reports of a person who was feeling ill.The teenager was arrested and charged with assault.The paramedic was taken to an area hospital where she received stitches.FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro released a statement saying,There were two other incidents within a week where FDNY EMS members responding to calls for help resulted in them being bitten.----------