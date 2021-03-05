Teen bites paramedic in face in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A paramedic was seriously injured and needed four stitches after she was bitten by a teenager she was treating in Brooklyn.

The 28-year-old paramedic was treating the girl in front of a house on Haring Street in Sheepshead Bay on Friday afternoon. EMS had responded to the location for reports of a person who was feeling ill.

The teenager was arrested and charged with assault.

The paramedic was taken to an area hospital where she received stitches.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro released a statement saying,

"The injuries sustained by our Paramedic are horrific. No one should be attacked when they are at work, and certainly not EMTs and Paramedics who respond to every incident with one mission - to save lives."

There were two other incidents within a week where FDNY EMS members responding to calls for help resulted in them being bitten.

