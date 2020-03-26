Coronavirus News: Brooklyn officers deliver food to senior citizens who can't leave home

Officers from 'Patrol Borough Brooklyn North' are delivering food to senior citizens who are stuck home.
The officers made the rounds in Crown Heights, delivering care packages to people who can't get to the grocery store.
The patrol wore personal protective equipment and maintained social distancing.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus