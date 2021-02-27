Woman struck by Jeep while crossing street in Brooklyn

Officials say a 32-year-old woman was found unconscious and unresponsive after she was hit by a grey 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Broadway and Graham Avenue in Bushwick around 12:45 p.m.
Police say a preliminary investigation shows the victim was crossing Graham Avenue from west to east, when she was struck by the vehicle as it was turning right.
They say the 47-year-old male driver was taken into custody.
There's no word yet on the charges.
The woman who was hit was taken to Woodhull Hospital in critical condition.
