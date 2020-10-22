Shooting in Brooklyn leaves at least 4 people injured

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least four people were wounded in a shooting in Brooklyn Wednesday night.Police said a 911 call came in at 10:23 p.m. reporting shots fired near the intersection of Hawthorne Street and Nostrand Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.The FDNY said five people were taken to Kings County Hospital.So far, there is no word on their conditions or the circumstances of the shooting.----------