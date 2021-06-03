Woman, 2 men shot at apartment in Brooklyn

Woman, 2 men shot at apartment in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person has died after two men and a woman were shot in an apartment on Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 666 Broadway around 4 p.m.

A couple, a man and woman, live inside the apartment and the third person was already in the home or showed up when gunfire broke out.



The suspect was shot in the head and was found dead in the hallway.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the torso and transported to Elmhurst Hospital. A 29-year-old woman was shot in the arm and was taken to Kings County Hospital.

The couple is expected to survive.

The incident was first reported as a home invasion, but police are not sure that's what actually happened.

Police are still sorting out who shot who and multiple weapons appeared to be recovered at the scene.

Few other details were released.

