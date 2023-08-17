1 person struck by gunfire in East Flatbush, Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person was struck by gunfire in Brooklyn Thursday.

Police were directing traffic away from the intersection of East 95th Street and Clarkson Avenue as they investigated.

Officers are asking people to avoid this area.

The person who was shot was taken to Kings County Hospital with what appears to be a non-life threatening injury.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

