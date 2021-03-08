Police officer shot in chest, saved by bulletproof vest in Brooklyn

It happened just after 9 p.m. on Hawthorne Street in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.
Officers were responding to a call of a person shot. When they tried to get into the building, a man opened fire.
Inside the apartment, a 44-year-old man was shot in the leg. There was also another woman inside who was not injured.
The suspect was taken into custody shortly before 11 p.m.
The officer was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.
Police believe the incident may have been a roommate dispute.
ALSO READ | NYPD search for gunman seen firing shots inside Manhattan store, 1 injured
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube