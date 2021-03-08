Police officer shot in chest, saved by bulletproof vest in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A police officer was shot in the chest in Brooklyn on Sunday night, but his bulletproof vest saved him.

It happened just after 9 p.m. on Hawthorne Street in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

Officers were responding to a call of a person shot. When they tried to get into the building, a man opened fire.

Inside the apartment, a 44-year-old man was shot in the leg. There was also another woman inside who was not injured.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly before 11 p.m.

The officer was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Police believe the incident may have been a roommate dispute.

ALSO READ | NYPD search for gunman seen firing shots inside Manhattan store, 1 injured
EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance videos shows gunman targeting two men.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
prospect lefferts gardensnew york citybrooklynpolice shootingnypdshooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disturbing death of 10-year-old boy causing uproar in community
Harry, Meghan delve into tough royal split with Oprah
Trump spotted in NYC first time since leaving office
Family wants answers after woman's bizarre death in NYC
Be Kind: 12-year-old helping hundreds of seniors set up vaccine appointments
2 men arrested in death of 19-year-old found wrapped in plastic
How COVID relief bill will impact New York
Show More
Calls grow for Cuomo to resign from top NY lawmakers
Lawmakers re-introducing legislation to ban non-essential helicopters over NYC
When House votes on COVID bill, Americans get 3rd stimulus check
WWII veteran gets car parade celebration for 100th birthday
Restaurants outside of NYC can increase to 75% capacity soon
More TOP STORIES News