3 gunmen sought by police after drive-by shooting in Brooklyn

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three men are being sought for their involvement in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn.
Shots were fired into a crowd of people last month on East 23rd Street in Flatbush that injured a 26-year-old man.
Police say the black Range Rover the suspects were in had New Jersey license plates.
The victim was treated at an area hospital for a bullet wound to his left ankle.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
