Woman shot in head, killed by other woman while standing at intersection in NYC

The incident was reported Wednesday near the intersection of 4th Avenue and St. Marks Place around 1 p.m..
Police say the 52-year-old victim was shot once in the head while standing at the intersection.
A source tells Eyewitness News the suspect and the victim previously filed domestic complaints against each other.
The suspect is in custody and charges against her are pending.
Police have no released the identities of either woman.
Few other details were released.
