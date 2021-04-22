Woman shot in head, killed by other woman while standing at intersection in NYC

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman shot in head, killed while standing at intersection

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman is accused of shooting and killing another woman on a street in Brooklyn.

The incident was reported Wednesday near the intersection of 4th Avenue and St. Marks Place around 1 p.m..

Police say the 52-year-old victim was shot once in the head while standing at the intersection.



A source tells Eyewitness News the suspect and the victim previously filed domestic complaints against each other.

The suspect is in custody and charges against her are pending.

Police have no released the identities of either woman.

Few other details were released.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: NYC Asian woman brutally attacked on video speaks out
EMBED More News Videos

A 65-year-old Asian woman is speaking exclusively to Eyewitness News after she was viciously attacked in Midtown in a horrific incident that made national headlines.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
boerum hillbrooklynnew york cityarrestnypdshootingwoman killedwoman attacked
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3-year-old boy dies in fall from 4th floor window in Harlem
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC | LIVE
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News