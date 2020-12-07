Woman injured after bullet comes through her apartment ceiling in Brooklyn

A suspect appears to have fired a shot inside a second floor apartment on Underhill Avenue in Prospect Heights at around 1 a.m. Monday.
The bullet went through the floor and struck a 30-year-old woman in her first floor apartment.
ALSO READ | Video captures brawl among several people in Times Square
She was hit in the leg and rushed to Methodist Hospital in stable condition.
Four people in the second floor apartment were taken into custody.
No charges were immediately filed.
MORE NEWS | Raging fire in East Village damages historic church
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip