Woman injured after bullet comes through her apartment ceiling in Brooklyn

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A Brooklyn woman was struck in the leg by a bullet fired in an upstairs apartment.A suspect appears to have fired a shot inside a second floor apartment on Underhill Avenue in Prospect Heights at around 1 a.m. Monday.The bullet went through the floor and struck a 30-year-old woman in her first floor apartment.She was hit in the leg and rushed to Methodist Hospital in stable condition.Four people in the second floor apartment were taken into custody.No charges were immediately filed.----------