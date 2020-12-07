Woman injured after bullet comes through her apartment ceiling in Brooklyn

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A Brooklyn woman was struck in the leg by a bullet fired in an upstairs apartment.

A suspect appears to have fired a shot inside a second floor apartment on Underhill Avenue in Prospect Heights at around 1 a.m. Monday.

The bullet went through the floor and struck a 30-year-old woman in her first floor apartment.

ALSO READ | Video captures brawl among several people in Times Square
EMBED More News Videos

Cell phone video shows an incident in Times Square that began as a dispute before escalating into a fight.



She was hit in the leg and rushed to Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

Four people in the second floor apartment were taken into custody.

No charges were immediately filed.

MORE NEWS | Raging fire in East Village damages historic church
EMBED More News Videos

Marcus Solis has an update on a raging fire in the East Village.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citybrooklynwoman shotnypdshooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some NYC schools reopening today with new rules
Survey: More than half of FDNY firefighters say they will refuse COVID vaccine
Tips to prevent porch pirates during the holidays
AccuWeather Forecast: Brisk and chilly
COVID Live Updates: CA copes with strict lockdowns, FDA considers Pfizer's vaccine
Protest planned at Staten Island bar after general manager's arrest
Rudy Giuliani hospitalized after COVID-19 diagnosis: Sources
Show More
NJ police shut down 2 after-hours clubs
Be Kind: Long Island Zoom Santa keeping holiday spirit alive
Crews respond to fire at Long Island hotel
Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul to box in February
Melee between street performers breaks out in Times Square: Witnesses
More TOP STORIES News