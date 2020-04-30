Police enforcing social distancing bust illegal social club operating out of closed Brooklyn deli

Police discovered the club on Classon Avenue while investigating a possible burglary in the area on Wednesday morning.
Four people were arrested and charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm, criminal possession of marijuana above 16 ounces, criminal possession of controlled substance (cocaine,) promoting gambling, criminal nuisance, and local law violations.
Officers seized $57,000 in cash, narcotics, and three illegal guns that were on ice.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address