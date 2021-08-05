Search for 2 men who beat, stabbed man in Canarsie

By Eyewitness News
2 men sought in stabbing of man in Canarsie

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police released disturbing surveillance video of a violent confrontation on a street in Brooklyn.

It happened on Rockaway Parkway in Canarsie on Thursday, July 29 at 5:30 p.m.


The 40-year-old man in the red shirt on the video slipped to the ground after exchanging punches with two attackers.

Then he was kicked by one man, and then stabbed several times in his back. The other continued to punch him.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital and was listed in stable condition.



So far, there are no arrests.


Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

