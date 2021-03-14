Teen stabbed following dispute with another teen on subway platform

By Eyewitness News

(Citizen App)

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 14-year-old girl was stabbed following a dispute with another teen on a subway platform in Brooklyn, police say.

It happened on an elevated platform of the 3 train near the stairs on Sutter Avenue and Rutland Rd. in Brownsville.

The 14-year-old pulled out a taser, and an 18-year-old girl stabbed her with an unknown object.



The suspect fled out of the train station with about 8-10 people.

The 14-year-old was transported to Brookdale Hospital and is expected to survive.

It is unknown what the dispute was about, or whether they knew each other.

