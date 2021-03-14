Teen stabbed following dispute with another teen on subway platform

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10413375" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The incident happened at around 4 Saturday morning on Flushing Avenue in Williamsburg.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 14-year-old girl was stabbed following a dispute with another teen on a subway platform in Brooklyn, police say.It happened on an elevated platform of the 3 train near the stairs on Sutter Avenue and Rutland Rd. in Brownsville.The 14-year-old pulled out a taser, and an 18-year-old girl stabbed her with an unknown object.The suspect fled out of the train station with about 8-10 people.The 14-year-old was transported to Brookdale Hospital and is expected to survive.It is unknown what the dispute was about, or whether they knew each other.----------