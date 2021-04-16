Man hospitalized after stabbing on Brooklyn subway train; Suspect on the run

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News AM Update

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed on a Brooklyn subway train Friday.

Police say the victim was seated on an A Train going southbound at the Hoyt-Schermerhorn Street subway station.

They say a male suspect kicked the victim's foot and the two got into a verbal dispute.

The suspect then stabbed the victim in the stomach and arm.

Officials say the suspect then fled from the train.

The victim was taken to Methodist Hospital in serious but stable condition.

OTHER NEWS: Former NYPD cop pleads guilty in alleged murder-for-hire plot
EMBED More News Videos

(Previous coverage) NJ Burkett reports on the NYPD officer who allegedly plotted to kill both her estranged husband and the daughter of her boyfriend.



"This afternoon's stabbing at Hoyt-Schermerhorn is an outrageous act that is completely unacceptable. We will continue to work with law enforcement to make sure the system is safe for our customers," New York City Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york citysubwaysubway crimebrooklyn newsstabbing
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3-year-old boy dies in fall from 4th floor window in Harlem
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC | LIVE
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News