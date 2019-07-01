Brooklyn teacher charged with sexual assault of a minor in New Jersey

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A second grade teacher in New York City has been arrested on charges of aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a minor in New Jersey.Gilbert D. Rimple, 63, of Sayreville, was charged during an investigation by the Sayreville Police Department. The investigation began after police were alerted of the sexual assault of a child less than 13 years of age.Rimple is currently employed at P.S. 92 in Brooklyn. He began as a substitute teacher in 1993 and became a teacher at P.S. 92 in 2005.Rimple is being held at Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center in North Brunswick pending a hearing scheduled for Tuesday in New Brunswick Superior Court.The Department of Education stated that Rimple will not be working at the school amidst the allegations."This deeply disturbing allegation is not school related, and Mr. Rimple will not work with any students while this criminal investigation is ongoing," the DOE said in a statement.Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Chris Engelbrecht at (732) 727-4444 or Detective Christopher Pennisi at (732) 745-4499.----------