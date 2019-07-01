Brooklyn teacher charged with sexual assault of a minor in New Jersey

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A second grade teacher in New York City has been arrested on charges of aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a minor in New Jersey.

Gilbert D. Rimple, 63, of Sayreville, was charged during an investigation by the Sayreville Police Department. The investigation began after police were alerted of the sexual assault of a child less than 13 years of age.

Rimple is currently employed at P.S. 92 in Brooklyn. He began as a substitute teacher in 1993 and became a teacher at P.S. 92 in 2005.

Rimple is being held at Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center in North Brunswick pending a hearing scheduled for Tuesday in New Brunswick Superior Court.

The Department of Education stated that Rimple will not be working at the school amidst the allegations.

"This deeply disturbing allegation is not school related, and Mr. Rimple will not work with any students while this criminal investigation is ongoing," the DOE said in a statement.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Chris Engelbrecht at (732) 727-4444 or Detective Christopher Pennisi at (732) 745-4499.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynsayrevillemiddlesex countynew york cityteacher arrestedteachersexual assault
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ Transit NEC service suspended between Trenton, Jersey Avenue
2 pedestrians, including a DPW worker, critically hurt in NJ crash
2 dead after severe storms hit Long Island, Connecticut
29-year-old cyclist fatally struck by cement truck in Brooklyn
Girl, 9, suffers 'life-altering injuries' from explosive device
Happy Bobby Bonilla Day: Here's why the Mets pay him every July 1
Florida woman dies from flesh-eating bacteria: family
Show More
NJ town faces backlash for early July 4th celebration
Lil Nas X appears to come out in tweet
Medical Mishap: woman says epidural is 'stuck' in back
Rare copy of Declaration of Independence on display in NYC
Motion filed to dismiss charges against woman for fetal death
More TOP STORIES News