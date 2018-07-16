Brooklyn teen murdered 1 day after 16th birthday

“ Love yourself, stop the violence” yells this crowd as they peacefully march from where 16 year old Justin Richey was found shot dead to his home in Brooklyn @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/7SuBOCz4mQ — Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenDhaliwal) July 17, 2018

Police are investigating whether a 16-year-old boy who was murdered near his East New York home was targeted by gang members.Justin Richey, 16, was found unconscious and unresponsive Sunday shortly after 5 p.m. near the intersection of Blake Avenue and Pine Street.He had been beaten by a group of people, and then one of them took out a gun and shot him several times near Blake and Fountain Avenue just minutes earlier.Even in grave condition, he stumbled a half a block for help.Richey was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Police said the teen had no criminal history. He lived in the Cypress Hills Houses and had just turned 16 on Saturday.They are looking for at least three suspects in his death.No arrests have been made.A crowd marched to Richey's home Monday night, calling for an end to any further innocent deaths of teenagers."He always makes his money..,he always loved helping people," said the victim's 12-year-old sister Kendra as she read a handwritten statement.Richey was described as a fun, regular kid who wanted to go to finish school and become someone. Friends say he wanted to one day become a doctor."I don't know who did this, I don't know who is the person but I just love my brother," said Kendra.Here is her full statement:"It all started with his birthday. He was a really good boy. He always makes his money. He always loved helping people and our parents. We don't deserve this. He wasn't a gangster. We all love him. Why did they do this? Who was the murderer? Once I remember he always used to make jokes and make me laugh. He always used to hug me. My grandma loves him, my mom, my whole family. I don't know who did this. I don't know who is the person, I just love my brother."Police have now beefed up patrols in the community, where they admit gangs are prevalent.Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.----------