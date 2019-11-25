Brooklyn teen seriously hurt in slashing near high school

By Eyewitness News
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A 15-year-old boy was slashed in neck and arm near a Brooklyn high school Monday morning.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. after a dispute with another person in front of Westinghouse Career and Technical High School. He was found injured at 3 MetroTech.

The victim was taken to Brooklyn Hospital in serious but stable condition.

So far, there are no arrests.

