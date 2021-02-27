Triple stabbing in Brooklyn leaves 1 in critical condition, police say

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating a triple stabbing in Brooklyn that left one person in critical condition Friday night.Authorities say the attack happened on 57th Street and Seventh Avenue around 9:30 p.m.According to police, three men were stabbed. They say one of them is in critical condition.First responders say one was taken to Maimonides Hospital and the two others were taken to Lutheran Hospital.There's no word yet on what led to the stabbing.So far no arrests have been made.Footer - Brooklyn ----------