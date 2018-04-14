ABDUCTION

Brooklyn woman found safe after reports of possible abduction

By Eyewitness News
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police said a missing Brooklyn woman was found safe after reports that she was abducted by two armed men and is being held against her will at an unknown location.

She was located and reported as safe on Saturday.

Twenty-two-year-old Olivia Elliot was last seen at her Canarsie home on the 900 block of East 83rd Street on April 2.
Police said Elliot called her mother on Saturday at 4 a.m. and told her she had been abducted by two men with firearms near Glenwood Road and Rockaway Parkway in Canarsie. She told her she was being held against her will in an unknown location.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
abductionCanarsieBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABDUCTION
Police: Man attempts to abduct child from mother on Staten Island
'A monster took me,' girl, 4, says of sex assault suspect
Kidnapped NJ boy found with grandmother, dad in custody
Teen allegedly kidnapped, assaulted getting off school bus
Police: Woman tried to abduct babies from multiple hospitals
More abduction
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News