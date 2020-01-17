Brooklyn's real 'Moonstruck' neighborhood critiques movie in 1988

Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn -- -- It was 1988 and residents of Carroll Gardens in Brooklyn could not have been prouder.

Their neighborhood was featured in the smash Hollywood hit "Moonstruck," and on the April day that Chauncey Howell's report aired on WABC-TV, residents of the heavily Italian neighborhood were rooting for the movie to clean up at the Academy Awards, which were happening later that evening on ABC.

As the Channel 7 camera rolled, neighbors chimed in on the movie while hanging out near Cammareri Bros. Bakery, at Sackett and Henry Streets, which is where Cher, playing Loretta Castorini, and Nicholas Cage, in the role of baker Ronny Cammareri, meet and later consume their instant attraction in his upstairs apartment.

Chauncey had a theory - that the movie would have been a shoe-in at the Academy Awards if more locals had been used. not Hollywood actors. Not surprisingly, the locals felt the same way.

Hard Rock is the sponsor of the Eyewitness News Vault.



Maybe they were on to something.

The movie was nominated for six awards, but won only three, including best actress for Cher.

We think you'll enjoy this slice of old-school Carroll Gardens, as it was 32 years ago.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carroll gardensbrooklynnew york cityvault
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man trashes CT Bloomingdale's in violent rampage
NYPD: Suspect throws bleach in woman's face on subway platform
Weekend winter storm could bring snow, ice and rain
27-year-old woman found suffocated to death in Long Island home
Woman killed by wood that flew off Queens building
Gilgo Beach murders: Photo shows initialed belt used by suspect
Police hope someone saw LI drive-by victim interact with killer
Show More
NYPD arrest man accused of beating woman with suitcase in NYC
Woman exiting bus fatally hit by same bus in Brooklyn
Police issue arrest warrant for NFL's Odell Beckham Jr.
Carlos Beltran out as Mets manager after scandal
Couple chases down car sought in connection with child's abduction
More TOP STORIES News