Brother and sister missing in Brooklyn found safe

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A missing brother and sister who went out looking for their older sister have been found safe.

Jermey Carangvi, 13, and his sister, Nataly Carangvi, 11, were last seen on Monday at 8 p.m. inside their home on Bleecker Street in the Bushwick section.

The older sister had since returned but the younger siblings had not been found, prompting a search for the two siblings.

Police said later Tuesday afternoon that the siblings were found in good condition.

Further details were not released.

