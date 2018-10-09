Brother and sister missing, last seen in Bushwick, Brooklyn

Eyewitness News
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police in Brooklyn are searching for a missing brother and sister who went out looking for their older sister.

Jermey Carangvi, 13, and his sister, Nataly Carangvi, 11, were last seen on Monday at 8 p.m. inside their home on Bleecker Street in the Bushwick section.

He is described as approximately 5'1" tall, weighing 95 lbs., with brown eyes with straight black hair.

She is described as approximately 4'6" tall, weighing 92 lbs., with brown eyes with straight long black hair.

The older sister has since returned and the younger siblings have not yet been found.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing childrensiblingsBushwickBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Hurricane Michael strengthens to Cat 2, headed for Florida's Gulf Coast
Cardiologist owes $4.2M in unpaid child support; named 'Most Wanted Deadbeat'
Attorney for limo company says limo had been fixed
Limo Crash Victims: Remembering those killed in Schoharie, NY
Nikki Haley resigns as UN Ambassador
Outrage over fliers calling for reporting of undocumented immigrants
NJ Transit audit: It's a mess
LI driver sentenced to prison in dirt bike deaths
Show More
LIRR disruptions after minor derailment of work train
Bode, Morgan Miller have new baby after daughter's drowning
Red Sox rout Yankees 16-1 in Game 3 of ALDS
Woman sexually assaulted in East Village elevator
2 arrested after NYC man slashed, wife sexually assaulted
More News