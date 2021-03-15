Brush fire continues to burn in Ocean County, 1 firefighter critically hurt

By Eyewitness News
LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A massive brush fire engulfed a large area of New Jersey's Ocean County, damaging dozens of homes and forcing evacuations.

A firefighter with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service sustained injuries on Sunday. The firefighter is currently listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

The Garden State Parkway near Brick Township was shutdown for hours, it's now back open.

Fire officials say the fire began at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in wooded areas just off Route 70 in Lakewood.

"We're just trying to hold our lines where we're at. Eliminate the hot spots and keep it where it's at," said Dale Carry with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

The fire engulfed more than 170 acres in an area that's heavy on both brush and commerce.

Twenty-nine homes are damaged in Brick.

In Lakewood, three commercial buildings were destroyed.

EMBED More News Videos

Large brush fire burning in Ocean County, NJ near Lakewood amid gusty winds and dry conditions in the region.



The fire is more than 50% contained, although strong winds remain a challenge.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has put Stage Three fire restrictions into place, which prohibits fires in wooded areas unless contained in an elevated stove using only propane, natural gas, gas, or electricity. Charcoal fires are also prohibited.

Crews are working to determine what caused the fire.

MORE NEWS: Woman found dead in mountains after going missing on hike
EMBED More News Videos

A Glendale woman who went missing while hiking in the Angeles National Forest last weekend was found dead Saturday, police said.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ocean countybrush firefirefirefighter injured
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Calls strengthen for Cuomo to resign, but not from President Biden
Meisha Porter takes over as NYC's new schools chancellor today
Candles lit around Lincoln Center fountain in remembrance of New Yorkers lost to COVID
AccuWeather: Colder and breezy, but sunny
'Day of Remembrance' marks anniversary of 1st NYC COVID death
Javits Center 24-hour vaccination pilot program comes to an end
Saints QB Drew Brees retires from NFL after 20 seasons
Show More
Weddings set to resume today in NY with restrictions
Man cut on face when protestor damages outdoor dining barrier
What was that light in the sky early this morning?
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Woman found dead in mountains after going missing on hike
More TOP STORIES News