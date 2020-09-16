BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for four suspects accused of attacking a man on the street in Brooklyn.
Video shows the brutal beating at the corner of Forth Hamilton Parkway and 46th Street in Borough Park.
Police say the suspects punched the 32-year-old man in the face and kicked him in the stomach before knocking him to the ground, where the assault continued.
The suspects then fled.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about this case is asked to contact police.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
Brutal beating caught on camera in Borough Park, Brooklyn
