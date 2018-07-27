Brutally hot and dry conditions fanning the flames out West

MAX GOLEMBO
At least 60 wildfires are burning in the U.S., including the Carr Fire in Northern California that's already proven deadly.

Dry, gusty winds are expected to keep spreading the fires out West, where brutal heat again is in the forecast.

Fresno, California, has seen three straight weeks of at least 100 degrees, tying a record expected to be broken today. A record-high 91 was recorded in Seattle.

The low temp in Death Valley, California, was 100 degrees on Thursday.

Fire conditions in Northern California and southern Oregon and southwestern Wyoming are dire as heat advisories and warnings are again expected in much of the West.

There were almost 100 damaging storm reports on Thursday ranging from the Plains into the eastern Great Lakes.

Wind gusts in parts of Ohio topped out at more than 60 mph, and now this front is moving into the Northeast, which is threatened with damaging storms all the way from Washington to New England. Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes are possible.

Additional rainfall could soak the already-waterlogged mid-Atlantic, meaning more flash floods in the region are possible.

As far as the rest of the U.S., a large portion of the Plains may see severe weather today in the form of damaging winds, hail or tornadoes.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
SUV jumps curb, hits 2 women at Gramercy bus stop
Man arrested after Liquid thrown at NYPD traffic agent
1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Brooklyn playground
So-called 'Pooperintendent' relieves himself of duties
Car left on Henry Hudson, suspects fled parkway to woods
Babysitter accused of beating 23-month-old boy to death
NYC Council considering cap on ride-share companies
Cohen claims Trump knew of Russian meeting at Trump Tower
Show More
Teen infected with hookworms after walking on beach
101-year-old woman stabbed to death in NY apartment
21-year-old woman, 22-year-old boyfriend fatally shot on LI
Trump administration faces deadline for reuniting separated families
Mom charged in death of 5-year-old found dead in Queens
More News