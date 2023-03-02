Knives, gun among items seized from Pennsylvania home of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger

Law enforcement officials seized dark clothing, medical gloves, a flashlight and other items from a Pennsylvania home where they arrested Bryan Kohberger, according to newly unsealed court documents. Additional warrants are due to be made public Wednesday.

The documents released Thursday include a receipt of more property seized from the family's home in late December.

STROUDSBURG, Pennsylvania -- Additional documents have been unsealed revealing a lengthy list of items seized from the family home of Bryan Kohberger in Pennsylvania, the man charged with killing four college students in Idaho last year.

Those items include a knife, a pocketknife, and a Glock 22 handgun with three empty magazines.

A cell phone and a laptop were also seized.

The documents also show that black face masks, black gloves and many articles of dark-colored clothing were found.

This follows the release of records on Tuesday, in which it was revealed authorities had seized medical gloves, a flashlight and dark clothing.

Kohberger, a 28-year-old former doctoral student at Washington State University, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths in Moscow, Idaho.

A roommate who lived in the home where the attack took place has told authorities she was awakened in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, opened her bedroom door and saw a masked figure clad in black clothing walking past her.

Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were killed off campus at the University of Idaho. Obtained by CNN

Kohberger's preliminary hearing is scheduled for late June. He has yet to enter a plea.

Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove - but no weapon - when they searched Kohberger's Washington state apartment, according to documents released in January.

