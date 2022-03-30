Buffalo police: 3 officers hit by gunfire during chase after traffic stop

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

BUFFALO, New York -- Three Buffalo police officers were hit by gunfire Tuesday after a motorist fled a traffic stop and led them on a chase through the city's streets, firing at officers from the vehicle, authorities said.

Officers shot and wounded the driver at an intersection in front of a police station. None of the officers' injuries were life-threatening, police said, and no civilians on the street were hit by the flying bullets. One officer was saved from serious injury by a bulletproof vest.

Police said the suspect who was shot was undergoing surgery.

"This was a very brazen situation with a suspect shooting from a vehicle at police officers.... a very, very dangerous situation," said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown at a news conference that took place at the hospital where the officers were taken.

ALSO READ | NYPD launching quality-of-life initiative; critics fear return to 'broken windows'
EMBED More News Videos

The NYPD announced a citywide initiative to crack down on quality of life offenses, which critics say reinstates so-called "broken windows" policing. NJ Burkett has the story.



Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said officers had pulled the car over for a traffic stop around 6 p.m., when the driver drove off.

Police pursued, and the suspect's vehicle slowed to let someone out. After the passenger exited, gunfire started coming from the car and continued as the chase went through city roadways.

A video posted on social media by one bystander showed officers taking defensive positions with weapons drawn behind vehicles as sirens wailed, and then opening fire at someone who couldn't be seen on camera.

Authorities said at least two of the officers were in their vehicles when they were shot. The most seriously injured was an officer who underwent surgery and was in stable condition.

ALSO READ | NYPD introduces emotional support dogs to help officers cope with stress of job
EMBED More News Videos

On Wednesday, the NYPD introduced K9s Jenny and Piper, two emotional support dogs trained to help officers cope with the stresses of the job. Eyewitness News Reporter Brittany Bell has more.



Two people were arrested, police said.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkofficer injuredshootingpolice officer shottraffic stop
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Hero NYC pizzeria owner, dad stabbed while breaking up robbery
Ticket sales surge for Chris Rock after Will Smith slap
Jada Pinkett Smith speaks out amid Will Smith Oscars controversy
Video: Woman uses cinder block to break into NYC taxi cab
AccuWeather: Sun then clouds, some sprinkles
NY attorney general asks appeals court to enforce Trump subpoena
Adams says he's 'like broccoli' when it comes to crime approach
Show More
Accident report in teen's Florida park ride death says seat was locked
'Safe Haven' opens to mixed criticism of new homeless policies
Foo Fighters cancel all tour dates following drummer's death
Queens bus routes gets makeover to improve commute
Visible Ink program offers creative outlet for cancer patients
More TOP STORIES News