'Multiple people' shot at Buffalo, New York, supermarket; suspect in custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, police there tweeted, adding that the alleged shooter was in custody.

Details on the number of people shot at the Tops Friendly Market and their conditions weren't immediately available.

Police officials and a spokesperson for the supermarket chain did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Police closed off the block, lined by spectators, and yellow police taped surrounded the full parking lot. Mayor Byron Brown was at the scene late Saturday afternoon and expected to address the media.

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was "closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo," her hometown. She said state officials have offered help to local authorities.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office said on social media that it ordered all available personnel to assist Buffalo police.

The shooting came little more than a year after a March 2021 attack at a King Soopers grocery in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 people. Investigators have not released any information about why they believe the man charged in that attack targeted the supermarket.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkmass shootingshootingsupermarketu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'Multiple people' shot at Buffalo, New York, supermarket
Thousands expected at abortion-rights rallies across NYC
3 firefighters among 15 injured in Brooklyn fire
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east
Milwaukee shootings leave 21 shot near NBA gatherings, police say
AccuWeather: Early clouds and fog, scattered showers later
This is the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the world
Show More
Harlem pet rescue stops taking in dogs amid pneumonia outbreak
Uber tests out robot food delivery system
SpaceX sets record with 18th rocket launch this year
Painting featured on Marvin Gaye album cover sells for $15.3M
Renovated NYC museum hall showcases Indigenous perspectives
More TOP STORIES News