Buffalo protester pushed to ground by police has fractured skull

BUFFALO, New York -- The attorney for the elderly man who was pushed to the ground by police during a protest in Buffalo says his client has been diagnosed with a fractured skull.

The lawyer says that while Martin Gugino is not yet able to walk, the two have engaged in a short conversation.

Two Buffalo officers involved in the incident have been charged with felony assault.

The city's emergency response unit was effectively disbanded following the resignation of its nearly 60 members.

