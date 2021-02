Buffalo protester pushed to ground during George Floyd protest files lawsuit

EMBED >More News Videos Two Buffalo police officers face criminal charges in the shoving of a 75-year-old protester who fell and cracked his head, ABC News has learned.

BUFFALO, New York (WABC) -- The man pushed to the ground by police officers during protests in Buffalo is now suing the city, the mayor, and the police department.75-year-old Martin Gugino slammed his head into the ground when he was shoved during a protest in June Gugino spent about a month in the hospital with a fractured skull and brain injury.The suit accuses the city of violating Gugino's constitutional rights by enforcing a week- long curfew and using unlawful and unnecessary force.A grand jury dismissed the felony assault charges filed against Buffalo Officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski earlier this month.The city and police department have not commented on the new lawsuit.----------