Funerals begin for victims of Buffalo supermarket shooting

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Funerals begin for Buffalo supermarket shooting victims

BUFFALO, New York (WABC) -- The first funeral will be held Friday for Deacon Hayward Patterson, one of 10 Black people killed in the racist attack at a Buffalo supermarket.

Reverend Al Sharpton will speak at the funeral.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old accused of carrying out this mass killing faced a judge while under tight security.

Payton Gendron faced the families of his alleged victims for the first time on Thursday.

They shared their anguish over the deadly shooting outside the courtroom:

"His heart is broken. He half-sleeps. He half-eats. As a mother, what am I supposed to do?" said Tirzah Patterson, the widow of Deacon Heyward Patterson about their son.

The FBI has now completed its investigation at the supermarket where this attack played out.

It's been released to the company, Tops Friendly Markets, which is vowing to reopen while honoring the victims.

Victims of Buffalo shooting include regular shoppers, retired cop who saved lives during attack
EMBED More News Videos

A closer look at what the Buffalo community is doing to help each other following the weekend supermarket shooting rampage.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkfatal shootingal sharptonmass shootingshootingu.s. & worldshooting rampagefuneral
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Possible monkeypox case linked to patient in NYC
Adams' deal with Albany would keep speed cameras operating 24/7
Exclusive: Friend lends hand after fruit vendor attacked at NYC park
Small town girl's journey from cheerleader to sex-trafficked 'hostage'
AccuWeather: Warmup into the weekend
Biden starts Asia trip with global issues and tech on agenda
Britain: Russian troops likely to redeploy from Mariupol
Show More
Exclusive: Hochul talks gun violence, racism after Buffalo shooting
NYC to mark Biggie Smalls 50th birthday, MTA unveils special MetroCard
14-year-old ID'd as person of interest in death of Kyahara Tay
NY high court to determine if Bronx Zoo elephant is a person
Kidnapped CA teen found in NY thanks to quick-thinking detective
More TOP STORIES News