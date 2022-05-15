Hero security guard. shoppers among Buffalo shooting victims

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

BUFFALO, New York -- Aaron Salter was a beloved community member and security guard who knew the shoppers of Tops Friendly Market by name. When they came under attack from a gunman with a rifle, he quickly sprung into action to protect his community.

The retired Buffalo police officer fired multiple times at the attacker, striking his armor-plated vest at least once. The bullet didn't pierce, and Salter was shot and killed.

"He's a true hero," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Sunday. "There could have been more victims if not for his actions."

Salter was one of 10 killed in an attack whose victims represented a cross-section of life in the predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York. They were gunned down by a white man who authorities say showed up at the store with the "express purpose" of killing Black people. Three others were wounded.

Salter "cared about the community. He looked after the store," local resident Yvette Mack said. She remembered him as someone who "let us know if we was right or wrong."

Mack would walk to the store to play lottery numbers and shop and said she spoke to Salter shortly before the shooting.

"I was playing my numbers. He said 'I see you're playing your numbers!' I laughed. And he was playing his numbers too. Can you imagine seeing someone and you don't know he's not going to go home?"

The people Salter tried to protect include Ruth Whitfield, the 86-year-old mother of retired Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield. She had just returned from visiting her husband at a nursing home, as she did every day, when she stopped in at Tops to buy a few groceries and was killed, Whitfield told The Buffalo News.

Ruth Whitfield was "a mother to the motherless" and "a blessing to all of us," her son said. He attributed her strength and commitment to family to her strong religious faith.

"She inspired me to be a man of God, and to do whatever I do the best I could do. I wouldn't have been able to do it without her," Whitfield said.

Also killed was shopper Katherine Massey, whose sister, Barbara Massey, called her "a beautiful soul."

Zaire Goodman, 20, was shot in the neck but was recovering, State Sen. Tim Kennedy told a church service on Sunday. Goodman is the son of a staffer for Kennedy.



"I'm devastated. I'm angry," Kennedy said. "And I'm thinking about the families who won't welcome a loved one home tonight."

ALSO READ | Buffalo supermarket mass shooting: What we know about the alleged gunman
EMBED More News Videos

Investigators believe that Payton Gendron posted an 180-page document on the internet before the mass shooting at supermarket in Buffalo, New York. ABC's Aaron Katersky has the latest on the suspect.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crimehate crimemass shootingshooting
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect fired 50 rounds in Buffalo shooting that killed 10: Police
What we know about the alleged gunman in the Buffalo mass shooting
NYPD stepping up patrols outside Black houses of worship
AccuWeather: Humid Sunday
9-year-old girl found dead in Brooklyn apartment
Russians stymied in Ukraine; Finland favors joining NATO
Police: Man struck repeatedly with gun in Queens mugging
Show More
Plane crash Haulover bridge: Aircraft hits SUV while crashing
Mars Wrigley issues recall of several gummy candies
3 firefighters among 15 injured in Brooklyn fire
Britney Spears says she has lost her baby early in her pregnancy
Shootings leave 21 injured near NBA gatherings, prompting curfew
More TOP STORIES News