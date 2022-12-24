Buffalo buried in record-setting lake effect snowfall

Officials say the winter storm is to blame for at least two deaths in Buffalo, New York.

BUFFALO, New York (WABC) -- One of the worst blizzards in Buffalo's history left at least two people dead. Emergency crews couldn't reach them amid historic blizzard conditions.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday that the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will be closed through Monday morning, some roads would be closed through Christmas day and almost every fire truck in Buffalo was stranded in the snow.

"No matter how many emergency vehicles we have, they cannot get through the conditions as we speak," Hochul said.

"This may turn out to be the worst storm in our community's history," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Saturday morning. "There are still likely hundreds of people stuck in vehicles."

Poloncarz said there is no emergency service available in Buffalo and several populous communities surrounding it because so many emergency vehicles are snowbound. He said a doctor had to talk a woman and her pregnant sister through the delivery of the sister's baby.

"That is not to say attempts aren't being made, but there is no guarantee that in a life-threatening emergency situation they're going to be able to respond immediately," Poloncarz said.

The county executive says two-thirds of their emergency responders are stuck in the snow.

Governor Hochul has sent 54 members of the National Guard to the area to assist with rescue and recovery efforts.

The Associated Press has contributed to this report.

