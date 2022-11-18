Buffalo could get up to 5 feet of snow; roads already dangerous, driving ban issued in Erie County

Buffalo residents get almost two feet of snow and expect a lot more over the weekend.

BUFFALO, New York (WABC) -- Buffalo and the Great Lakes region continue to get slammed with a massive snow storm that is expected to last for days.

Officials say this 'life-threatening' storm is burying parts of New York. Over three inches of snow fell in just an hour on Thursday night, and the area is expected to get five feet.

In preparation for the storm, air traffic was halted from Buffalo's airport as sheets of snow began to fall.

Thousands of residents have lost power and wrecked vehicles are lining the highways north of Syracuse. Road conditions are already treacherous.

Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for the region and closed more than 130 miles worth of throughway, from Rochester to the Pennsylvania border.

WATCH: NY Gov. Hochul declares emergency ahead of Buffalo snow storm

Traffic is at a crawl on the few roads that are still open, but over Thursday night, a driving ban was implemented for all of Erie County, which is home nearly one million people.

Truck drivers in the region raced against the clock to get as far away from the storm as possible.

The storm also impacted sports fans, as the NFL preemptively moved Sunday's Buffalo Bills game against the Cleveland Browns, to Detroit. This way, fans won't be able to hit the potentially dangerous roads to watch their team.

"There's potential for 48 inches of snow here and that is no where near normal snow for Buffalo, New York", one resident said.

Many locals went to nearby supermarkets ahead of the major snowfall, in order to buy essential foods and beverages to hunker down with this weekend.

This area is no stranger to heavy snow, but this storm could break Buffalo records. In November of 2014, western New York got over five feet of snow and at least 13 people died.

