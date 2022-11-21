Biden approves FEMA declaration for Erie County, New York after historic snowfall

President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for Erie County, NY after a record-breaking snowstorm.

BUFFALO, New York (WABC) -- President Joe Biden has approved a federal emergency declaration for Erie County, New York, after historic levels of lake-effect snow buried the region over the weekend.

The storm set a state record for the most snowfall within a 24-hour period, with some parts of Erie County getting more than 6 feet of snow.

According to the National Weather Service, by 1 p.m. Sunday the highest total was recorded in Orchard Park, home to the Buffalo Bills, which saw a jaw-dropping 80 inches of snow.

That was followed by Athol Springs with 76", Hamburg with 73.7" and Natural Bridge with 72.3".

The President's emergency declaration authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts for residents who have been impacted.

Parts of the state finally caught a break Sunday after the storm pounded cities and towns east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

Many businesses in the hardest-hit areas remained closed, but highways reopened and travel bans in many areas were lifted, though bands of lake-effect snow were expected to bring up to 2 feet (0.6 meters) by Monday morning in some parts of the state that were largely spared in earlier rounds.

"This has been a historic storm. Without a doubt, this is one for the record books," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a briefing Sunday.

Snow began falling Thursday in towns south of Buffalo. By Saturday, the National Weather Service recorded 77 inches (196 cm) in Orchard Park and 72 inches in Natural Bridge, a hamlet near Watertown off the eastern end of Lake Ontario.

Hochul requested the federal disaster declaration for the affected areas, which will potentially unlock some aid.

She said teams were checking on residents of mobile home parks in areas that got enough snow to potentially crumple roofs.

Due to the heavy snowfall, the Sunday football game between the Buffalo Bills' and Cleveland Browns was moved to Detroit.

New York is no stranger to dramatic lake-effect snow, which is caused by cool air picking up moisture from the warmer water, then releasing it in bands of windblown snow over land.

This month's storm is at least the worst in the state since November 2014, when some communities south of Buffalo were hit with 7 feet (2 meters) of snow over the course of three days, collapsing roofs and trapping drivers on a stretch of the New York State Thruway.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

