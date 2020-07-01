FDNY responds to 3-story building collapse in Brooklyn

Just happened.

CARROLL GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The FDNY says no major injuries were reported and everyone is accounted for after a three-story building collapsed in Brooklyn.The incident was reported at 338 Court St. just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.A partial stop work order had been issued for failure to maintain the building and it appears to have been under construction at the time of the collapse.The building housed a gym called Body Elite on the first floor.In June, the gym posted a message on Facebook to its members that it was undergoing an exterior makeover while it was closed due to COVID-19.The FDNY says all workers have been accounted for, but a civilian suffered a minor injury and was treated on the scene.Video posted to social media shows the immediate aftermath of the collapse:The FDNY has pulled all members from conducting searches due to the possibility of a secondary collapse.The NYPD asked residents to avoid Court Street between Atlantic Avenue and 1st Place and Union Street from Henry Street to Smith Street.----------