Firefighters are battling a large fire that tore through two buildings in New Jersey, causing one of them to collapse.The 7-alarm fire broke out at about 3:30 p.m. Monday on the first floor of a three-story structure at 3 North Warren Street in Dover. It is believed to have started in a luncheonette.The commercial building includes stores and a restaurant on the first floor. There are apartments on the top two floors. The fire quickly spread to an adjacent building.Business and residents have been displaced, but officials say everyone was evacuated safely. Six businesses have been destroyed.Flames were shooting from the roof and smoke billowed into the air that could be seen from miles away."This is a major structure fire," said Dover Mayor James Dodd. "It's a very difficult fire that they're fighting now, the buildings are old. They're doing the best they can right now to bring the fire under control."Units from towns throughout Morris County have been called in for assistance in battling the blaze.No injuries have been reported.Roads have been closed off throughout the area. The fire has also caused delays on New Jersey Transit's Morris and Essex Lines.----------