Honoring 314 killed in Chicago this year, Crosses For Losses founder builds memorials for each victim

By Zach Ben-Amots
CHICAGO -- Greg Zanis, founder of Crosses for Losses, builds memorials for every murder victim in the city of Chicago - and travels the nation after mass shootings and disasters to do the same. So far he's built nearly 27,000.

"One of the things that's really missing is love," Zanis said. "I'm not a church guy. I'm not a gun issues guy. I just want people to be remembered."

This morning, Zanis updated a collection of crosses on a lot he owns in Englewood to reflect the number of victims in Chicago this year: 314.

He's always careful to confirm the victim's religion before constructing his memorial. Stars of David for Jews, crescents for muslims, ribbons for atheists, and more.

"I've never gotten it wrong, Zanis said, stressing the importance of religious awareness. "Can you imagine how insulted people would be if I did?"

Victim advocate Dawn Valenti has worked with Zanis since he built a cross after the E2 nightclub stamped tragedy in YEAR - when she found a cross for her best friend's son.

"They (the memorials) mean a lot, because it's really a place for them to come and memorialize their loved one," Valenti said.

Zanis plans to keep building memorials as long as he can, although he goes into debt to pay for his travel and relies on GoFundMe pages when his debt gets overwhelming.

For now, he's happy that the homicide rate has dropped over the past three years in Chicago.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodspotoncommunity journalistvictimshomicide
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 charged in retail fraud ring accused of stealing over $500,000
'Armed masked man' scare at Walmart caused by air soft gun shoplifting
Dale Earnhardt Jr. OK after plane skids off runway, catches fire
Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy report reveals new details
Delta employee at JFK Airport killed on the job
Stranger saves NJ family from wolf attack in tent
Mayor blasts reports that wife's program refused to participate in program for cops
Show More
Security guard accused of beating 68-year-old man on LI
70-year-old NJ woman accused of attempted murder in stabbing
9th NYPD officer dies by suicide this year, mayor speaks out
Rutgers asks Louisiana high school to change its logo
3-year-old child found alone in Brooklyn has reunited with parent
More TOP STORIES News