Building partially collapses in the Bronx, forcing evacuations

THE BRONX (WABC) -- A vacant building partially collapsed in the Bronx, forcing residents of five neighboring apartment houses to evacuate.

The building on Prospect Avenue in Charlotte Gardens came crashing down Saturday afternoon.

Video from the Citizen app shows what appears to be the facade caving into the building.



The FDNY said they evacuated six of the surrounding buildings as a precaution. This affected 18 apartments and 15 families, and it is unknown when they will be allowed back into their homes.

No one was injured and the building was unoccupied, according to the FDNY. The building has apparently been vacant for many years.

City inspectors are blaming a wooden frame underneath the building's facade that had deteriorated over the years.

Eyewitnesses say it only took a matter of seconds for the building to crumble to the ground.

It is unclear when people will be allowed to return to their homes.

