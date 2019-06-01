Building partially collapses in the Bronx

THE BRONX (WABC) -- Firefighters are responding to a partial building collapse in the Bronx.

It happened at 1406 Prospect Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Video from the Citizen app shows what appears to be the facade caving into the building.



The FDNY said they have evacuated several of the surrounding buildings as a precaution.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

