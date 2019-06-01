Building partially collapses in the Bronx

(South Bronx, Bronx) Buildings Evacuated After Wall Collapse — Emergency personnel are evacuating residents on Jennings Ave & Prospect Ave. Injuries are not known. More updates here: https://t.co/IuuwokXQeC #CitizenApp #ProtectTheWorld pic.twitter.com/ZGfdkz8Bsd — Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) June 1, 2019

THE BRONX (WABC) -- Firefighters are responding to a partial building collapse in the Bronx.It happened at 1406 Prospect Avenue on Saturday afternoon.Video from the Citizen app shows what appears to be the facade caving into the building.The FDNY said they have evacuated several of the surrounding buildings as a precaution.So far, no injuries have been reported.