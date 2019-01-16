A professional bull rider died after a bull stomped on his chest during a competition at the National Western Stock Show in Denver.The Professional Bull Riders say Mason Lowe died Tuesday evening after being taken to a hospital. Group spokesman Andrew Giangola said he was wearing a mandated protective vest.The 25-year-old from Exeter, Missouri, was ranked 18th in the world.He was injured while coming out of a chute on a bull weighing about 1,700 pounds (771 kilograms) and attempting to stay on for eight seconds.A witness told KCNC-TV that Lowe fell off and was stomped as he tried to get up.Professional Bull Riders CEO Sean Gleason says the group and the stock show extend sympathies to Lowe's family.----------