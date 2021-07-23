Pets & Animals

Escaped bull still missing on Long Island despite frantic search

EMBED <>More Videos

Runaway bull shuts down NY highway, still on the loose

MASTIC, Long Island -- An escaped bull has eluded capture for several days on Long Island despite searchers employing a helicopter and night-vision equipment along with attempts to lure the roaming animal with grain and a cow.

Police in Suffolk County say they began responding to calls about the 1,500-pound (680-kilogram) bull running loose Tuesday morning after it broke through the fence of a local farm. Residents have spotted the dark-coated bull, since nicknamed Barney, walking across fields, roads and suburban front yards. And it briefly shut down a portion of Sunrise Highway.



Teams have searched the area about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of New York City on foot and on horseback. They've used drones. A "bull trap" baited with the same feed Barney eats on the farm did not work, nor did other would-be traps.

"We've tried luring him with a cow, with horses," Frankie Floridia of Strong Island Animal Rescue told Newsday. "I'm out here with a (tranquilizer gun), looking for him, and I'm thinking, 'I'm hunting cows in an Indiana Jones movie.' It's just frustrating. The longer it goes, you wonder what happens."

The bull is roaming around a part of Long Island that features dense underbrush and pine barrens. Floridia said the dense vegetation has hindered the search.

Rescuers said they hope to have the bull moved to a sanctuary.

"I'm not afraid of him being aggressive to humans," Floridia said. "He doesn't have horns, he's not an aggressive animal. I think he's going to see people and he's going to run away. I'm just afraid, with the color of his coat, he's going to wander into a road in the dark and some driver won't see him."

ALSO READ | 3 discovered dead inside Farmingville home; baby found alive
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities say one man and two women were found shot inside. A baby was found inside the home unharmed.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmasticsuffolk countybull on the loosewild animalsanimalanimal newsanimals
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 discovered dead inside Long Island home; baby found alive
Fire destroys NJ apartment building comprised of 48 units
Woman struck over the head with kitchen pot, has walker stolen
Mother & child treated for 'significant' injuries in barbershop crash
Air, water patrols boosted after 2 days of shark sightings on LI
Video: Yorkie attacked by coyote fights back, protecting young girl
Man suspected of lewd act also being questioned in Inwood attacks
Show More
AL governor: 'Start blaming the unvaccinated' for rising COVID cases
Police investigation creates backup at Holland Tunnel
Sleepaway camp says 31 campers under 12 tested positive for COVID
Immigrant essential workers rally in Manhattan for path to citizenship
25-year-old woman arrested after 4 Asian victims assaulted
More TOP STORIES News