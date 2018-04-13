Bullet found in wall of child's bedroom after Bronx shooting

Marcus Solis has more on the shooting from the Tremont section.

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
A bullet was found in the wall of a teenage girl's bedroom in the Bronx Friday morning, hours after shots were reported fired on the street.

The bullet was found on the second floor of the home on Ryer Avenue in the Tremont section just after 7 a.m.

Authorities say shots were fired on the street at Ryer Avenue and East Burnside Avenue around 2:45 a.m.

No one is believed to have been injured in that gunfire.

The teen only offered a thumbs up Friday, but her uncle, Philip Robles, spoke to Eyewitness News reporter Marcus Solis.

"She was kind of shaky," he said. "It was in the middle of the night. Didn't realize until the moment she got up, but the moment she got up, she realized what had happened. And she was very shaky."

The bullet passed through the exterior wall and through the mirror hanging in front of it, then went through the bedroom door and through a bathroom door before finally coming to rest embedded in the plaster wall of the bathroom.

"Since the mirror was busted, it was obvious that something had gone wrong," Robles said. "And as they researched it, they realized what had happened."

Detectives canvassed the scene, while a team of officers checked in on the family. The shot was just one of several heard by residents overnight, and they were shocked to learn of the close call.

"This is crazy," neighbor Nilda Chavez said. "People don't think about their actions' and the consequences."

The family, which includes an 86-year-old grandmother, was understandably rattled. Robles is trying to convince them to consider moving.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

