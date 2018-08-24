Bullet from double shooting hit State Senator Jesse Hamilton's Brooklyn office

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports from Crown Heights on the double shooting.

By
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Two men were shot near the campaign office of State Senator Jesse Hamilton in Brooklyn.

One of the rounds struck the door frame of his Crown Heights office.

None of the 40 to 50 campaign workers inside were injured.

He spoke out shortly after the shooting.


The NYPD's ShotSpotter system detected gunfire at the corner of Montgomery Street and Rogers Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

A 16-year-old was found shot in the back and taken to Kings County Hospital.

A 31-year-old arrived at Lutheran Medical Center soon after. He was shot three times, once in the back and twice in his right arm.

He told police we was riding bicycle when he was shot.

Both victims are expected to survive.

The suspect, a black man, fled in a colored sedan.

Police found two guns near the scene.

No arrests have been made.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingCrown HeightsBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect surrenders to NYPD in Upper East Side high rise shootings
Flooding hits islands as Hurricane Lane approaches land
Staten Island eliminated from Little League World Series
Residents not happy with LIRR for cutting down trees
Growing rat infestations worrying residents of LI towns
Former Playboy model strangled in apartment
Broken pipes plague Bronx public housing complex residents for fifth day
Child punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
Show More
John Lennon's killer denied parole for a 10th time
Women accused of slashing man who stepped on their shoes
600-foot drug tunnel to Mexico found in KFC kitchen
Ex-college student sentenced for false rape accusation
New law protects pets from abandonment if owner is evicted
More News