A shooting just occurred right by my campaign office, my staff feared for their lives. The bullets were so close, thank God no one was injured. #stoptheviolence #crownheights pic.twitter.com/ZWiBB8syp3 — Jesse Hamilton (@SenatorHamilton) August 24, 2018

Two men were shot near the campaign office of State Senator Jesse Hamilton in Brooklyn.One of the rounds struck the door frame of his Crown Heights office.None of the 40 to 50 campaign workers inside were injured.He spoke out shortly after the shooting.The NYPD's ShotSpotter system detected gunfire at the corner of Montgomery Street and Rogers Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.A 16-year-old was found shot in the back and taken to Kings County Hospital.A 31-year-old arrived at Lutheran Medical Center soon after. He was shot three times, once in the back and twice in his right arm.He told police we was riding bicycle when he was shot.Both victims are expected to survive.The suspect, a black man, fled in a colored sedan.Police found two guns near the scene.No arrests have been made.----------