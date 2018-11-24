NYPD

Police spot bullet-ridden NYPD car in Philadelphia; Proves to be stolen movie prop

PHILADELPHIA --
Philadelphia police say they were startled to spot a bullet-ridden New York City police cruiser with a broken windshield on a city expressway early Thanksgiving morning.

Police say they tried to stop the car only to have the driver flee.

They say the cruiser was later found abandoned and proved to be a stolen prop from a movie being shot in Philadelphia.

The car had been used for the police drama, "17 Bridges," which stars Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman and Sienna Miller. Filming's been under way in the area since September.

Police say the car was stolen just west of Philadelphia, in Chester County. They said no arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
