Suspect dubbed 'Burberry Bandit' wanted for 7 bank robbery attempts in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A dapper bank robber dubbed the 'Burberry Bandit' appears to have launched a new crime spree in Manhattan.

Police believe 38-year-old Cornell Neilly has tried robbing seven banks in the last two weeks.

In three cases the thief got nothing, but the other four have netted him nearly $11,000. Six of the attempts involved Chase Banks.

Neilly earned his nickname for wearing designer clothes during a prior string of robberies.

He was released from prison five months ago.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york citybank robbery
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US defeats Netherlands to win Women's World Cup
Cameron Boyce, Disney Channel star, dies at 20
2 people sitting on NYC park bench shot by man on bicycle
Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein arrested for alleged sex trafficking of young girls
10-year-old girl struck by driver that left the scene in Newark
2 hockey players arrested after altercation in West Village apartment
AccuWeather Alert: Less humid Sunday
Show More
Hell's Kitchen restaurant owner tries to thwart robbers stealing from employees
Stevie Wonder to undergo kidney transplant this fall
2 killed when vehicles collide head-on in Hackensack
National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in NJ
Searchers find jet ski of NJ couple who went missing in Barbados
More TOP STORIES News