Suspect dubbed 'Burberry Bandit' wanted for 7 bank robbery attempts in Manhattan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A dapper bank robber dubbed the 'Burberry Bandit' appears to have launched a new crime spree in Manhattan.Police believe 38-year-old Cornell Neilly has tried robbing seven banks in the last two weeks.In three cases the thief got nothing, but the other four have netted him nearly $11,000. Six of the attempts involved Chase Banks.Neilly earned his nickname for wearing designer clothes during a prior string of robberies.He was released from prison five months ago.----------