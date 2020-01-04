Burger King employee accused of pulling gun on customer in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (WABC) -- A Burger King customer says an employee at the restaurant chain pulled a gun on her in the drive-thru.
The customer said the incident happened on New Year's Day after she complained the restaurant got her order wrong.
Police say the 38-year-old worker, Oderrial Moore-Williams, started to swear and yell at the customer and then threatened her with the gun.
"To pull a gun, that the last resort, that's in case someone is trying to hurt somebody in the business," customer Freddy Wilks said.
The employee was fired and is now facing an aggravated assault charge.
