Burglar caught on camera dropping out of Bronx salon's ceiling

The suspect got away with $2,500 in cash.

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
The NYPD is searching for a serial burglar who in his most recent crime actually dropped out of the ceiling in the Bronx

It happened on Wednesday, January 2nd at around 12:53 a.m. inside of the salon on Grand Concourse in the Tremont section.

You see the man just gently drop through the ceiling and climb down on the counter.

Once he had two feet on the ground he got away with $2,500 in cash.

He is accused of previously hitting an apartment building on Christmas Eve of last year and stealing a table saw, an air compressor and a carpentry table from a maintenance room.

Then, on December 22nd it's alleged that he stole two packages from a parked USPS truck.

The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 5'8" tall, with a medium build, black hair, a black beard and a bowed left leg.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

