Burglar in Queens smells woman's shoe, performs lewd act

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A burglary suspect in Queens allegedly broke into a woman's home, performed a lewd act, and then smelled the inside of a woman's shoe.
Authorities say the suspect broke into the home on 38th Street in Flushing at 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9.
Once he was inside, police say he grabbed a shoe from the 50-year-old resident's shoe rack, then committed the lewd act and smelled the inside of the shoe.
He then fled the location in an unknown direction.
The suspect is described as an Asian male, 30 to 40 years of age, last seen wearing a baseball cap and multi-colored clothing.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at NYPDCrimesStoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are strictly confidential.
