Suspected Burglar fatally stabbed in Queens wanted in Baltimore shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

The suspect was killed during the home invasion by the homeowner.

Eyewitness News
ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) --
There is new information on the suspect killed during an attempted burglary in Queens.

Police identified the suspect as Maryland resident Shamel Shavuo.

The 26-year-old was wanted in a shooting last month in Baltimore.

He was beaten stabbed to death early Monday morning when police say he broke into a home in Saint Albans.

"The guy tried to get into the house and they tried to get him out," said neighbor Kim Satchell. "He tried to push in and the fight pursued and they ended up falling out into the street."

One neighbor said he saw one of the two brothers strike the third man with a baseball bat as the three men ended up at the curb.

Police say the two brothers remained at the scene and were being questioned by investigators.

The family was later escorted by police from the house. No one has been charged.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglarystabbingSt. AlbansQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Homeowner fatally stabs suspected burglar in St. Albans
Top Stories
Man shoved onto subway tracks at Grand Central
New pot policy begins in Manhattan
NYPD: Man kills wife, ex-wife, son, himself over custody dispute
Customer finds worm crawling out of fish at NJ restaurant
Aeromexico airliner crashes, all survive; some walk away
Journey home underway for remains of US soldiers killed in Korean War
Ex-girlfriend of NYC murder suspect: 'He was trying to kill me'
Suspect wanted in string of burglaries in Lower Manhattan
Show More
2 teenagers shot in East Harlem; No suspects in custody
Body found in Hudson River near where swimmer disappeared
Pit bull saved after being chained to tree without food or water
Police kill armed homeowner after he killed intruder
Man accused of stabbing grandmom's health aide 40 times
More News