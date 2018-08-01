ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) --There is new information on the suspect killed during an attempted burglary in Queens.
Police identified the suspect as Maryland resident Shamel Shavuo.
The 26-year-old was wanted in a shooting last month in Baltimore.
He was beaten stabbed to death early Monday morning when police say he broke into a home in Saint Albans.
"The guy tried to get into the house and they tried to get him out," said neighbor Kim Satchell. "He tried to push in and the fight pursued and they ended up falling out into the street."
One neighbor said he saw one of the two brothers strike the third man with a baseball bat as the three men ended up at the curb.
Police say the two brothers remained at the scene and were being questioned by investigators.
The family was later escorted by police from the house. No one has been charged.
